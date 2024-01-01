en English
Health

Case Study: Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis in an Immunosuppressed SLE Patient

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
A 48-year-old woman with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) experienced a severe case of herpes simplex virus (HSV) colitis, raising crucial questions about the management of immunosuppressed patients. Despite being on immunosuppressive therapy with mycophenolate mofetil, voclosporin, and prednisone, she developed an unresponsive rash that led to her hospitalization for further investigation.

Identification of Herpes Simplex Virus Colitis

The initial assumption was that her skin condition was a manifestation of her underlying SLE, but a skin viral polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay confirmed an unexpected diagnosis: HSV type 2. A subsequent punch biopsy showed characteristic features of HSV infection, solidifying the diagnosis. Her hospital stay, however, took a turn for the worse as she began to suffer from watery diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Complications and Diagnostics

A CT scan of her abdomen and pelvis showed significant colonic wall thickening—an alarming sign. A flexible sigmoidoscopy revealed ulcerated and necrotic mucosa in multiple areas of the colon, a clear indication of colitis. To confirm the cause, a histology examination was conducted, which was consistent with HSV colitis.

Treatment and Implications

Given these findings, the patient’s immunosuppressive medications were halted, and she was treated with a 14-day course of IV acyclovir. This treatment led to a notable improvement in her symptoms. This case underscores the vital importance of recognizing HSV colitis in immunosuppressed patients to prevent fatal outcomes. It also emphasizes the need to adjust immunosuppressive therapy when faced with such infections, demonstrating the delicate balance needed in treating patients with autoimmune disorders.

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

