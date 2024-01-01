Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills

The dawn of the New Year has ushered in a new sanctuary of luxury and wellness in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Named Carrara, this recently inaugurated, opulent rehabilitation facility is the brainchild of Richard Taite, the founder of celebrity rehab Cliffside Malibu. Its doors are open to VIP patients keen on making their journey to sobriety a lavish affair.

Unveiling Carrara

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Bird Streets neighborhood, perched above Sunset Boulevard, Carrara sprawls across 6,800 square feet. It is a six-bedroom haven complete with state-of-the-art amenities. With a capacity to cater to just six patients at a time, the center ensures an exclusive treatment experience. The substance abuse treatment plans span 30 to 90 days, and the price tag lies between $100,000 and $165,000 per month.

Immersive Therapy Amidst Luxury

Carrara’s motto revolves around nurturing and self-care, vital elements in the path to recovery. The center houses a spa, two swimming pools, a gym, and a movie theater. Its team of over 20 professionals includes 10 therapists and masseuses. Patients are offered three spa treatments a week, complemented by workout sessions with private trainers. The wellness journey at Carrara extends beyond physical fitness and delves into holistic health practices like crystal healing and Reiki.

Culinary Delights by Celebrity Chef

Adding a dash of gourmet to the healing process is celebrity Chef Deborah Fewell, who has catered to an illustrious clientele in the past. Nutrition takes center stage, with Chef Fewell crafting meals aimed at combating the side effects of withdrawal. Patients can engage in recreational activities and avail additional services such as extra spa treatments and beauty appointments at an added cost.