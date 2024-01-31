Carr Family Foundation's Wellness Van: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare in New Zealand

In an innovative approach to healthcare, the Carr Family Foundation, in collaboration with Carrfields, Chemist Warehouse, and Mother Earth, has launched a mobile wellness van. This initiative is geared towards offering free health checks to the often overlooked agricultural communities across New Zealand. The program, which initially launched in June 2022, targets rural areas where medical access is limited, and general checkups are often overlooked.

Free Health Checks on Wheels

The wellness van is equipped with a Registered Nurse who performs various health assessments. These include checking blood sugar levels, oxygen levels, heart rate, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and BMI measurements. With these, the initiative seeks to identify risk factors for chronic health conditions early on, thus preventing serious implications down the line.

A Step Towards Preventive Healthcare

Emphasizing confidentiality, all the health data collected during these checks is kept private. If necessary, the nurse makes referrals to General Practitioners (GPs). Since its inception, the van has conducted checkups for 399 individuals, resulting in 115 referrals, including four urgent ones.

Aligning with the Farming Calendar

The wellness van's tour, which runs from February to December 2024, aligns with the farming calendar. It includes stops at various farming events and locations across the country, such as the Southern Field Days, East Coast Farming Expo, and Central Districts Field Days, among others. This approach ensures convenient access to health checks for the rural population, many of whom might otherwise miss regular medical assessments.

For those interested in learning more or accessing the service, the Carr Family Foundation has opened up multiple avenues. The public is invited to visit the foundation's website or information portal, and the best part is that the service requires no bookings. By identifying health issues early on, this initiative aims to prevent serious health events, ensuring the wellbeing of New Zealand's rural communities.