Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) scientists have made a significant stride in cancer research, discovering the potent anti-cancer properties of carnosine, a naturally occurring molecule in the human body, primarily found in meat. In a series of laboratory experiments, carnosine demonstrated a remarkable ability to obstruct cell multiplication in both primary and metastatic prostate cancer cells. Moreover, at higher doses, it demonstrated the capacity to annihilate the malignant cells without causing harm to the healthy ones.

A Potential Initial Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Given the body’s propensity to rapidly degrade carnosine via enzymes, the research team suggests a slow-release mechanism for the molecule’s delivery or the use of carnosine-like molecules resistant to breakdown. Such an approach would make carnosine a potential first line of treatment for prostate cancer. Possible methods encompass direct injection of carnosine into the tumor or usage of carnosine analogs.

Monitoring Prostate Cancer Growth

Monitoring tumor growth could be achieved through levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood. In cases where growth persists, surgery could be considered as an option. Current treatments for prostate cancer include radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and prostatectomy. These treatments come with potential side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Next Steps and Future Implications

Dr. Stephanie McArdle, the lead researcher, emphasized the need for further human trials based on the promising in vitro results. Prostate cancer ranks as the second most common cancer in men in Ireland. The discovery of carnosine’s anti-cancer properties opens up new possibilities for treatment strategies and underscores the importance of further research into this molecule’s potential. The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine.