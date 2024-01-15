en English
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
French MedTech firm Carmat has reported a significant surge in its annual revenue, closing the year with sales of 17 Aeson® artificial hearts and an impressive turnover of €2.8 million. This growth, primarily driven by a substantial increase in sales in the last quarter of 2023, signifies a rising acceptance and demand for Carmat’s innovative prosthetic technology in the healthcare sector.

Aeson®: A Revolutionary Solution

The Aeson® artificial heart, a unique device capable of adapting blood flow in real time according to the patient’s requirements, offers a viable therapeutic alternative to traditional heart transplants. Since the first Aeson® implant in December 2013, Carmat has successfully implanted 50 of these artificial hearts, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Expanding Reach and Production

As part of its 2024 strategy, Carmat intends to significantly bolster its commercial reach and manufacturing capacity. The company trained 41 hospitals across 12 countries to conduct Aeson® implants and plans to engage approximately fifty more hospitals by the end of the year. To meet the growing demand for Aeson® hearts, Carmat is also increasing its annual production capacity to 500 units.

A Bright Outlook

With an optimistic forecast for 2024, Carmat anticipates its sales to reach between €14 million and €20 million. The company’s expansion blueprint includes the launch of a new production facility in Bois-d’Arcy to scale up operations and serve a larger patient population with life-saving technology. Carmat is also aiming to reduce its cash burn by around 20% this year, targeting a breakeven point in 2027. Furthermore, it intends to file a premarket approval application with the FDA by the end of 2026, paving the way for the marketing of Aeson® in the United States by 2027.

Carmat’s remarkable sales uptick, strategic expansion plans, and positive projections reflect a promising future for the company and underline the potential of its artificial heart technology to reshape the future of cardiac healthcare.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

