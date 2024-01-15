en English
Business

Carmat Raises Capital to Boost Artificial Heart Prosthesis Production

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
French artificial heart specialist, Carmat, has announced plans to initiate a capital increase with the goal of raising a minimum of 50 million euros to secure funding for the forthcoming year. This strategic move comes in the wake of the financial difficulties the company encountered in mid-October.

Aeson Artificial Heart Prostheses Boost Revenue

Despite previous financial hurdles, Carmat reported a revenue of 2.8 million euros for the previous year. This income is attributed to the sale of 17 Aeson artificial heart prostheses. The last quarter of 2023 witnessed a significant uptick in sales, with 11 prostheses sold, indicating an increased demand for this life-saving technology.

Forecasted Sales and Expansion Plans for 2024

Looking forward, Carmat displays optimism, projecting sales in the range of 14 million to 20 million euros for the year 2024. The company is also steadfast in its expansion plans, confirming its objective to enhance manufacturing capacity to 500 units per year by early 2024. This expansion includes the inauguration of a new production facility in Bois-d’Arcy.

Carmat’s Strategic Move for Operational and Financial Stability

The capital increase is viewed as a strategic initiative to ensure Carmat’s operational and financial stability as it scales up production and sales of its artificial heart technology. As Carmat continues to navigate the challenging terrain of the medical technology industry, this move signals the company’s commitment to growth and innovation, while staying true to its mission of providing effective, life-enhancing solutions for patients globally.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

