Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Strengthen Partnership for Enhanced Digital Connectivity and Innovative Care Models

In a significant development for healthcare in Virginia, Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have inked a new multiyear agreement, ensuring seamless access for Anthem members to Carilion's network of hospitals, facilities, and physicians. The deal, announced on February 14, 2024, underscores a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare in the state.

Advertisment

A Pact for Progress: Expanding Digital Connectivity

Central to this agreement is the plan to enhance digital connectivity between the two organizations. This strategic move aims to improve patient experiences and outcomes by streamlining communication and data sharing. The digital transformation will not only bring about operational efficiency but also pave the way for more personalized and proactive care.

"In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, digital connectivity is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity," said Nancy Agee, CEO of Carilion Clinic. "Our partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will enable us to leverage technology to better serve our patients and deliver care that is both high-quality and cost-effective."

Advertisment

Innovating Care Delivery Models: A Collaborative Approach

The agreement also outlines plans for collaborative efforts in developing innovative care delivery models. By working together, Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield aim to address employer and consumer concerns about access and affordability in healthcare services.

"This partnership is about more than just continuing access; it's about reimagining how we deliver care," said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Denise Ray. "Through value-based programs and innovative care models, we can ensure that our members receive the right care, at the right time, and in the right setting."

Advertisment

Quality and Affordability: The Heart of the Matter

At the core of this agreement is the shared commitment to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare in Virginia. The multiyear pact applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in various plans, including employer-sponsored, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.

"Access to quality healthcare should not be a privilege, but a right," emphasized Agee. "Our agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reaffirms our dedication to making world-class healthcare services accessible and affordable for all Virginians."

Advertisment

As Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield embark on this new chapter in their partnership, the focus remains firmly on the patient. With digital connectivity and innovative care models at the forefront, this collaboration promises to redefine healthcare delivery in Virginia, ultimately benefiting the thousands of Anthem members who rely on Carilion Clinic for their healthcare needs.