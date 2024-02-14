Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Form Groundbreaking Partnership to Improve Patient Care

Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia seal a groundbreaking multiyear agreement, securing continuous access for Anthem members to Carilion's healthcare providers and facilities. The agreement, effective as of February 14, 2024, addresses the growing concerns over accessibility and affordability in healthcare services, while promising an improved patient experience.

A Collaborative Effort to Enhance Patient Care

Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have joined forces to expand digital connectivity and streamline processes to improve patient experiences and outcomes. This new multiyear agreement ensures uninterrupted access to Carilion's hospitals, facilities, and physicians for Anthem members, enrolled in various health plans, including employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage.

The collaboration aims to create innovative care delivery models and value-based programs, focusing on addressing employer and consumer concerns regarding access and affordability in healthcare services.

Integrating Digital Connectivity and Innovative Care Delivery Models

The agreement places emphasis on expanding digital connectivity, a vital aspect of modern healthcare services. By focusing on digital integration, Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield aim to improve patient experiences, making healthcare services more accessible and efficient.

"Our partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reflects our commitment to providing the best possible care for our patients," said Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic. "By enhancing digital connectivity and creating innovative care delivery models, we can ensure that our patients receive the highest standard of care while addressing the growing concerns over access and affordability."

Value-Based Programs and Improved Patient Outcomes

A crucial aspect of the agreement involves the development of value-based programs, which prioritize better patient outcomes and cost savings. This approach incentivizes healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care, ultimately benefiting Anthem members.

Jennifer S. Mazzarella, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Carilion Clinic and support their efforts in enhancing digital connectivity and improving patient experiences. Our shared goal is to create a sustainable healthcare system that prioritizes the needs of our members and the communities we serve."

In conclusion, the recently signed multiyear agreement between Carilion Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia signifies a significant step towards improving access, affordability, and patient experiences in healthcare services. By focusing on expanding digital connectivity and implementing innovative care delivery models, this partnership aims to address the growing challenges in the healthcare industry while providing better outcomes for patients.