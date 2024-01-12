Caribbean’s Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness

As the first chapter of 2024 unfolds, the Caribbean region is witnessing a wave of change with a renewed focus on youth health and wellness. Governments and health organizations, including the Ministry of Health of the Bahamas (MOHBahamas), the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Belize (MOHWBelize), and the Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago (MOH_TT), are taking the lead in fostering this change. Their mission: to empower young individuals to make informed choices, thereby promoting their physical and mental health.

The Paradigm Shift

This initiative represents a paradigm shift, and is part of a broader health and wellness movement supported by regional bodies such as the Caribbean Community (CARICOMorg). The aim is to foster a healthier, more resilient generation that will contribute to the development and prosperity of the Caribbean nations. It is expected that this undertaking will be tied to campaigns or programs scheduled for 2024, potentially involving private entities like X Corp.

The Programs and Initiatives

Various initiatives are already under way. The South Queens Women’s March (SQWM) is hosting mental health trainings for South Asian and Indo-Caribbean youth and families. The first session on The Intersections of Mental Health and Gender-Based Violence is scheduled for January 21, 2024. In sports, the Miami Marlins Foundation and Pedro Martinez Foundation have joined forces for the upcoming Caribbean Series. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle of the 25 tournament games will be shared by both foundations, underlining the importance of sports in promoting health and wellness among the youth.

Other Noteworthy Collaborations

Elsewhere, the HCD+ASRH Network of Ambassadors, part of the HCDExchange project, has been launched to raise awareness and strengthen practitioners’ capabilities in the field of adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health. The network, which includes ambassadors from Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo, is working to transform the ASRH and HCD linkages in the region. In Canada, Kids Help Phone has launched a national 24/7 e-mental health support service called RiseUp, providing free and confidential support for Black youth.