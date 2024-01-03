en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support

On Wednesday, in a meeting with the Young Nurses Association, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, brought to light the indispensable role of nurses in the treatment and care of patients. His words were not mere platitudes but an earnest acknowledgment of the dedication and service that nurses, often unsung heroes of the healthcare system, provide towards serving humanity.

Nursing: A Pillar of Healthcare

Nursing is an integral part of healthcare, and Dr. Nasir’s recognition of this fact underscores the critical role nurses play within the system. Whether it’s providing comfort to a sick patient, assisting in critical procedures, or monitoring patient’s health, nurses are there, showing up every day, and making a difference. Their role goes beyond patient care; they are also educators, counselors, and advocates for their patients and their families.

Acknowledging the Need for Support

However, Dr. Nasir didn’t stop at just praising the nurses for their service. He also highlighted the importance of addressing their legitimate needs. He assured the delegation from the Young Nurses Association that their demands would be compassionately considered and conveyed to the chief minister. This suggests an understanding of the broader issues that nurses face, from working conditions to compensation, and a commitment to taking necessary steps to address these issues.

Reactions from the Young Nurses Association

The Young Nurses Association expressed gratitude for the meeting and appreciated Dr. Nasir’s acknowledgment of their demands. This validation from a high-ranking official like Dr. Nasir goes a long way in boosting morale and confidence in the nursing profession, reinforcing the significance of their role in the healthcare system.

In conclusion, Dr. Nasir’s meeting with the Young Nurses Association not only highlighted the crucial role of nurses but also emphasized the need for their support. As healthcare professionals who are often on the front lines, having their demands acknowledged and addressed is paramount in ensuring their continued contribution to the healthcare system.

0
Health Pakistan Society
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
A potentially groundbreaking discovery has been made in the field of Parkinson’s disease research, possibly unraveling the mysterious cause of this debilitating neurological disorder. Scientists have identified a link between Parkinson’s disease and a strain of gut bacteria known as Desulfovibrio, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of this disease, which to date has
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
4 mins ago
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
4 mins ago
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
49 seconds ago
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
50 seconds ago
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
4 mins ago
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
15 seconds
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
21 seconds
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
21 seconds
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
50 seconds
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
51 seconds
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
1 min
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
2 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
2 mins
Dakota Kai: Sidelined from Wrestling, but Not Forgotten by Fans
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
2 mins
CPA Delays Negotiations with Firefighters Union Amid Representation Concerns
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app