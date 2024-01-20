Caretaker Health Minister Visits Children's Hospital Lahore; Chairs Research Consortium Meeting

The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Prof Dr Javed Akram, recently undertook a comprehensive visit to the Children's Hospital Lahore (CHL), where he urged contractors to expedite the completion of the hospital's revamping project. Notable figures accompanying him included the Pro-Vice Chancellor and the Managing Director of the hospital. The visit was not limited to inspection alone; Dr Akram also chaired a significant meeting of the Allama Iqbal Molecular Biology Research Consortium at the University of Child Health Sciences.

A Focus on Collaborative Efforts and Innovative Research

The meeting revolved around the consortium's collaborative efforts with the Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal. The primary objective is to enhance medical services provided to patients. A key highlight of the discussion was the inception of the Rare Disease Study Group, a research initiative dedicated to investigating uncommon illnesses. Of particular note was the shift in the research center's focus from studying hepatitis and interferon to exploring the realms of genetic diseases and stem cell regenerative medicine.

Promoting Health Awareness and Battling Quackery

Apart from his role in the hospital visit and the consortium meeting, Dr Akram also participated in a seminar on diabetes control. He used this platform to stress the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise in preventing diabetes. Addressing the media, he took the opportunity to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat quackery and ensure vaccine availability in public hospitals across Punjab.

Revamping CHL: A Symbol of Progress

The visit to CHL by Prof Dr Javed Akram is a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities in Punjab. The ongoing revamp of CHL, despite potential obstacles, stands as a symbol of progress. As the hospital continues to operate and cater to patients amidst the revamp, it illustrates the unwavering dedication to public health. This visit serves as a reminder of the critical role of medical institutions in promoting health, spearheading innovative research, and combating disease.