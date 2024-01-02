en English
Business

Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Homecare company Caremark Redcar and Cleveland has embarked on a significant recruitment campaign, aiming to fill up to 50 new job positions within the forthcoming three months. This initiative follows the company’s recent contract win, allowing it to deliver care services at four supported living schemes in the Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council area.

Expansion and Service Enhancement

The company’s expansion into The Gables in Redcar, Thirlmere in Normanby, New Road in Guisborough, and Norwood in Saltburn will see 23 residents, with varied support needs including mental health, learning disabilities, and physical disabilities, now receiving care from Caremark. This addition will inject over 1,000 hours of care into the company’s weekly schedule, spanning from a few hours of support per week to 24-hour care.

Creating Demand for More Carers

The company’s growth, in conjunction with new initiatives such as a dog therapy service and a ‘Safe Place’ community project, has generated a demand for more carers. Michelle Jackson, the Managing Director of Caremark Redcar and Cleveland, conveyed her excitement about the contract win and the opportunity it lends to community members to live more independently with the support of their carers.

The Recruitment Drive

Current employees working at the supported housing schemes will transition to Caremark, bolstering the company’s team. The recruitment drive includes both full and part-time roles. While care experience and car access are preferred, they are not obligatory as comprehensive training is provided, and work location proximity can be considered.

Business Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

