Health

CareCard: A Solution to America’s Prescription Drug Price Crisis

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
CareCard: A Solution to America's Prescription Drug Price Crisis

In the face of rising prescription medication costs in the United States, a beacon of hope emerges: CareCard. Offering a discount card applicable at over 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, CareCard is designed to combat the escalating prices of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, giving relief to millions of Americans. This solution is not restricted to Medicare members but is also open to those with private insurance.

The Escalating Drug Price Crisis

The backdrop to CareCard’s introduction is the alarming drug price hikes in the United States. Over twelve months, from July 2021 to July 2022, an average price increase of 31.6% was recorded for 1,216 drugs. Some hikes were even more shocking, reaching up to $20,000 or a 500% increase.

How CareCard Works

With the CareCard, users can expect savings of up to 85% compared to Medicare or copay prices. The card, accessible via email or text, works by leveraging the company’s power to negotiate discounts with pharmacies and manufacturers. The savings earned will not count towards the Medicare deductible. CareCard users can compare prices, find more information online, or use the CareCard mobile app.

Case Study: The Cost of Gabapentin

A prime example of the benefit of using CareCard is the case of gabapentin, an anti-seizure medication. From 2012 to 2020, the price of this essential medication saw a staggering increase of 570%. However, with CareCard, users can access it at a 72% lower price, a significant relief for those reliant on the drug.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

