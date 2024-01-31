Cardiovascular Risk Assessment in Women: A Crucial Focus Throughout Life

New research underscores the significance of cardiovascular risk assessment in women, stressing its incorporation during traditional OB-GYN visits, as well as before, during, and after pregnancy. Cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among women, is also recognized as a prominent factor in pregnancy-related deaths. Experts believe that many of these fatalities could be averted with more regular discussions about heart health.

Pregnancy and Heart Health

Women contemplating pregnancy often neglect their heart health, despite the reality that conditions such as obesity, hypertension, or diabetes can lead to complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Peripartum cardiomyopathy, a type of heart failure that can occur around childbirth, can affect even those women who have had no prior heart issues. Furthermore, adverse pregnancy outcomes can signal a higher risk of future cardiovascular diseases.

Menopause and Cardiovascular Risk

Menopause is another critical period for heart health. The decline in estrogen levels during this phase augments the risk of cardiovascular disease. The pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy during menopause is a topic that should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Preventing Heart Disease in Women

Overall, experts are advocating for the monitoring and management of cardiovascular risk factors throughout a woman's life to prevent the onset of heart disease in the future. The recent study carried out by physicians and nurses in Arkansas highlights the importance of screening for chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease in pregnant women, as it is a major cause of pregnancy-related deaths. Women diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy, who are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and experiencing a cardiovascular event post childbirth, are reportedly not being tested enough. This points to the need for targeted screening and follow-up care for high-risk women.