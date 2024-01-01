en English
Health

Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Recent findings have ignited a conversation about the profound connection between cardiovascular health and the risk of dementia. Dr. Albert Hofman, the esteemed chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has proposed that a healthy heart is an essential element for optimal brain function, with both organs relying heavily on efficient circulation.

A Decline in Dementia

Insightful research tracking the health of nearly 50,000 adults over the age of 65 across North America and Europe has uncovered a promising trend—a 13% per decade decline in dementia rates over the past quarter-century. Dr. Hofman attributes this decrease to improved cardiovascular health and a heightened awareness of its significance. It is believed that factors contributing to cardiovascular disease account for approximately 30 to 40% of all dementia cases.

Influence of Heart Health

The decrease in dementia rates runs parallel to the drop in fatal heart attacks. Research from Rutgers University indicates a steep decline of more than 40% in deaths resulting from coronary heart disease in the U.S from 1990 to 2019. The effects of public health campaigns against tobacco use are also evident. Global smoking rates have seen a substantial decrease since 1990, further underlining the relationship between cardiovascular health and dementia.

Indirect Effects and Future Concerns

Cardiovascular diseases often bring about indirect effects, such as inflammatory processes that negatively impact the brain, as seen in conditions like stroke. Dr. Hofman emphasizes the substantial effect of preventative public health measures, like anti-smoking policies, in reducing dementia rates. However, he also acknowledges the looming ‘silver tsunami’ of dementia patients, advocating for prevention strategies over treatment in combatting the condition. The rise in obesity and Type 2 diabetes rates, despite improved cardio health, poses new risks to brain health. This further emphasizes the importance of prevention over cure, particularly since there is currently no definitive treatment for dementia.

Health Science & Technology United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

