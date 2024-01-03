en English
Health

Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection

Cardiovascular disease, claiming approximately 18 million lives annually, has ascended the throne as the world’s leading cause of death. From strokes to coronary heart disease and heart failure, it covers a vast spectrum of conditions impacting the heart and circulatory system. In the United Kingdom alone, cardiovascular disease is the grim reaper behind about 25% of all deaths. The key to countering this global health menace lies in early detection and timely intervention, with awareness of symptoms playing a critical role. While chest pain is an infamous harbinger of heart trouble, experts highlight that signs related to the feet can also serve as an indicator of cardiovascular health.

Unraveling the Threads of Cardiovascular Health

February is celebrated as American Heart Month, a reminder of the importance of good cardiovascular health. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reveals that it is not only the leading cause of death in the United States but also accounts for one in four deaths each year. Nearly half of all American adults carry at least one primary risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Efforts are underway to expand understanding of risk factors, promote healthy choices, and reduce the chances of falling prey to heart disease.

Prevention and Intervention: The Battle against Heart Disease

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, a prospective cohort study is underway in China to assess early organ damage and its role in cardiovascular risk reduction among Chinese residents. This study encompasses physical measurements, clinical examinations, and collection of biological samples to build databases for analysis. The population will be monitored every two years to predict cardiovascular risk and offer tailored treatment recommendations.

AI-Driven Tools in Cardiovascular Risk Prediction

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc has achieved a breakthrough with their AI-driven coronary heart disease test, Epi Gen CHD. This tool, which evaluates an individual’s unique genetic and epigenetic factors to predict heart attack risk, has received a new CPT PLA code, paving the way for accelerated reimbursement from federal and private payers. It has been found to exhibit twice the sensitivity in detecting risk for a CHD event in women compared to standard lipid-based risk calculators.

Obesity, Weight Control, and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

A study investigating the association between weight control and cardiovascular disease risk, especially in the wake of COVID-19, found that individuals who gained weight during the pandemic had a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those who maintained their weight. Obesity was identified as a major public health concern associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

AI and Machine Learning in Cardiovascular Disease Detection

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being harnessed to predict the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. By comparing performances of various traditional classification models, the study aims to identify patients with potential cardiovascular disease risks. Normalization and oversampling techniques were used to mitigate the overfitting problem.

Automating CAD Diagnosis: A Ray of Hope

Coronary artery disease (CAD) contributes to about 18 million deaths each year. Challenges such as non-uniform illumination and low contrast associated with X-ray coronary angiography (XCA), a commonly used tool for identifying CAD, have given rise to the ARCADE dataset. This dataset, containing expert-labeled XCA images, aims at developing new methods and assessing current approaches for automated CAD diagnosis. Recent advancements in deep learning have shown significant progress in medical image processing and analysis, paving the way for automating CAD diagnosis.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

