en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

CardioMech Raises $13M to Advance Mitral Valve Repair Device

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
CardioMech Raises $13M to Advance Mitral Valve Repair Device

CardioMech, a medical device startup based in Trondheim, Norway, has successfully raised $13 million in a recent funding round, bolstering its total capital to a significant $42 million. This influx of funding will be channeled towards the further development and validation of the company’s innovative device, specifically designed for the treatment of Degenerative Mitral Valve Regurgitation (DMR).

Revolutionizing DMR Treatment

DMR is a serious heart condition characterized by the improper sealing of the mitral valve, leading to debilitating, and in some cases, fatal consequences if left untreated. The groundbreaking technology devised by CardioMech promises a simplified, direct procedure that can be undertaken by patients who qualify for open-heart surgery, and even those who are deemed capable of enduring the procedure.

The device functions through the insertion of an artificial chord via a catheter into the heart to repair the valve, with the potential to reduce or even eliminate the backward flow of blood. This innovative approach stands to minimize the need for open-heart surgery, thus decreasing the duration of careful waiting for healthier patients.

Prospects and Market Potential

The startup has outlined plans to initiate an FDA early feasibility study in the first quarter of the year. A unique feature of CardioMech’s product is its design that allows for future treatments using other devices, a quality that gives it an edge over devices that rule out subsequent procedures.

The market for transcatheter mitral valve chordal repair is estimated to be valued between $4-6 billion. This valuation is propelled by an increase in the prevalence of DMR and a growing demand for less invasive treatment options. However, CardioMech is not without competition. Companies like NeoChord and CoreMedic are also on the frontier of developing similar technologies.

CardioMech’s Vision

The company, led by President and CEO Rick Nehm, and Founder Jacob Bergsland, MD, maintains a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of heart valve repair. The recent funding serves as a testament to the faith investors have in CardioMech’s chordal repair device as a first-line therapy for DMR patients, thereby promising a brighter future for cardiovascular care.

0
Health Start-ups
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
In the pursuit of innovative healthcare treatments, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has emerged as a noteworthy contender. Currently in the midst of phase 2 clinical trials, the company’s lead asset, KER-050, shows promising potential in the treatment of Anemia in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Myelofibrosis (MF). A Novel Approach to Treatment The distinctiveness of
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
3 mins ago
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
4 mins ago
AI Tool Aids in Detecting Vascular Disease Risk in Older Women
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
35 seconds ago
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
3 mins ago
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
3 mins ago
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
22 seconds
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
33 seconds
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
35 seconds
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
37 seconds
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
38 seconds
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
48 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
49 seconds
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
2 mins
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app