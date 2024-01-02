en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cardinal Health to Publicly Release Q2 Financial Results, Offers Webcast Access

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Cardinal Health to Publicly Release Q2 Financial Results, Offers Webcast Access

Global distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical products, Cardinal Health, has announced the public availability of a webcast and corresponding slide presentation on its Investor Relations page. The move comes as the company prepares to release its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024 on February 1, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Access to Cardinal Health’s Webcast and Presentation

The webcast, which is set to discuss the financial results, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. For those interested in viewing this material, there is no need for an access code. The company has ensured that both the presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page for a period of 12 months.

Cardinal Health: A Global Leader in Healthcare

Cardinal Health, with over half a century of experience, operates in more than 30 countries and employs roughly 48,000 people worldwide. It is a key player in the healthcare industry, offering a wide range of services including the distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory products, and performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. Further information about the company and its services can be found on its official website, cardinalhealth.com.

0
Business Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crypto Analyst Reveals Best Cryptocurrencies for 2024

By Salman Akhtar

SecuGen Corporation Ventures into Standalone Smart Card Reader Market with IQ SC1

By Waqas Arain

Yusuffali M.A. Commemorates 50 Years of Entrepreneurship in the UAE

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Summit Therapeutics Inc Shows Significant Market Activity

By Nimrah Khatoon

Major Shift in Share Trading for Duell Oyj Kicks Off 2024 ...
@Business · 53 seconds
Major Shift in Share Trading for Duell Oyj Kicks Off 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations and Travel + Leisure to Buy, Holds on Marriott Vacations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations and Travel + Leisure to Buy, Holds on Marriott Vacations
HSBC and Major UK Banks Eye Acquisition of Tesco Bank

By Saboor Bayat

HSBC and Major UK Banks Eye Acquisition of Tesco Bank
South Africa’s Construction Industry Battles Rising Costs, Power Issues, and New Regulations

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa's Construction Industry Battles Rising Costs, Power Issues, and New Regulations
Stately Aurora Home Sells for $616,000: A Look Inside

By Safak Costu

Stately Aurora Home Sells for $616,000: A Look Inside
Latest Headlines
World News
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
9 seconds
Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship
10 seconds
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship
The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees
10 seconds
The Oklahoman to Announce 111th All-State High School Football Awards: A Glimpse into the Process and Nominees
Groundbreaking Study Unveils New Insights into Postoperative Bile Reflux
13 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Unveils New Insights into Postoperative Bile Reflux
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs
27 seconds
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs
MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba Calls for Persistence and Increased Women Representation in Politics
36 seconds
MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba Calls for Persistence and Increased Women Representation in Politics
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction
39 seconds
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction
Michael Jordan's Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block
41 seconds
Michael Jordan's Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter
42 seconds
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app