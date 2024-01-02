Cardinal Health to Publicly Release Q2 Financial Results, Offers Webcast Access

Global distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical products, Cardinal Health, has announced the public availability of a webcast and corresponding slide presentation on its Investor Relations page. The move comes as the company prepares to release its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024 on February 1, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Access to Cardinal Health’s Webcast and Presentation

The webcast, which is set to discuss the financial results, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. For those interested in viewing this material, there is no need for an access code. The company has ensured that both the presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page for a period of 12 months.

Cardinal Health: A Global Leader in Healthcare

Cardinal Health, with over half a century of experience, operates in more than 30 countries and employs roughly 48,000 people worldwide. It is a key player in the healthcare industry, offering a wide range of services including the distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory products, and performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. Further information about the company and its services can be found on its official website, cardinalhealth.com.