Fitness

Cardiff Woman’s Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Ashleigh Griffiths, a Cardiff resident, embarked on an extraordinary personal journey 18 months ago, spurred by unflattering photographs of herself. Her transformation, which involved shedding four stone in weight, was motivated by a desire to enhance her pole dancing skills. Driven by the stark image of herself captured during a family visit in August 2021, Griffiths made a decisive move to change her lifestyle and eating habits.

From Processed Foods to Healthy ‘Fakeaways’

Previously, Griffiths’s diet was filled with unhealthy choices. Breakfast was either skipped or consisted of toast, lunch involved meal deals with chocolate and crisps, and dinners often included heavily processed foods like chicken nuggets and chips. Recognising the need for change, she joined Slimming World, a weight management programme.

With Slimming World, Griffiths transformed her diet, preparing most of her meals from scratch. Breakfast became a healthy mix of yoghurt and fruit, lunch turned into flavourful stir fry, and dinners involved ‘fakeaways’ – healthier at-home versions of her favourite takeaway dishes.

Reaping the Rewards of Dedication

By April, Griffiths had achieved her weight loss goal, transitioning from a size 16 to a size 10/12. The change was not only visible in her physique but also in her fitness levels and body confidence. Particularly in her pole dancing classes, she found herself achieving her dream of performing inverted moves and enjoyed a noticeable improvement in her stamina.

Embracing the Role of a Consultant

Griffiths’s successful weight loss journey and her fondness for the Slimming World program inspired her to become a consultant. She plans to conduct her first class on January 6, eager to guide others on their weight loss journeys. Whether it’s for achieving personal milestones or health-related goals such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Griffiths is looking forward to offering her support and sharing her experience with others.

0
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

