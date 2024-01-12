Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment

Unfolding a new chapter in cancer therapy, researchers at the University of Iowa, in partnership with several academic institutions, have unveiled a carbon monoxide-infused foam with the potential to enhance the efficacy of autophagy inhibition, a prospective cancer treatment strategy.

Autophagy Inhibition: A Mixed-Results Strategy

Autophagy is a cellular process predominantly active in cancer cells, responsible for recycling cellular components. The concept of inhibiting autophagy as a method to target cancer cells has long been contemplated, however, clinical trials have offered mixed results. A fascinating observation was that smokers, inherently possessing higher levels of carbon monoxide in their bodies, presented better responses to autophagy inhibitors in comparison to non-smokers during preceding clinical trials.

Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam: A Game-Changer?

These findings steered the research team, including University of Iowa assistant professor James Byrne, towards an innovative approach – a drinkable foam teeming with carbon monoxide. The results were promising. Mice afflicted with various cancers, when treated with this foam in conjunction with autophagy inhibitors, manifested substantial reductions in tumor growth. Additionally, the anti-cancer effects were substantiated in human cancer cells in the laboratory.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Breakthrough

The triumph of this preclinical research suggests a new dawn in cancer therapy. Carbon monoxide, delivered at therapeutic levels via gas-entrapping materials (GEMs), could potentiate the efficacy of autophagy inhibitors against cancer. This opens up the possibility for potential human clinical trials, potentially revolutionizing the landscape of cancer treatment strategies.