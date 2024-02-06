Carahsoft to Exhibit at ViVE 2024, Announces Pre-Conference Charity Event

Carahsoft Technology Corp., a leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare industry, has announced its participation in the upcoming ViVE 2024 conference. This event, established by HLTH and CHIME, is set to bring together a diverse range of healthcare leaders, government agencies, medical providers, and industry experts with the common goal of advancing digital healthcare. The conference will take place from February 25-28 in Los Angeles, California.

ViVE 2024: A Confluence of Healthcare and Technology

ViVE 2024 is expected to feature over 300 healthcare IT experts who will share insights and discuss strategies to further healthcare initiatives through technology. The event will provide a platform for keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and a unique 1-on-1 Matchmaking Program. This program is designed to connect healthcare providers with technology solutions that can help them streamline their operations and improve patient outcomes.

At the conference, Carahsoft will be accompanied by more than 20 of its technology partners. They will showcase a variety of cybersecurity, multicloud, and healthcare technology solutions. Carahsoft's IT solutions are accessible to healthcare organizations through multiple government contracts and purchasing agreements.

Carahsoft's Pre-Conference Charity Event

Prior to the conference, Carahsoft will host the 3rd annual Opioid Task Force: Charity Golf Tournament. This event, set to take place on February 24th, is organized in collaboration with IT vendor sponsors. All proceeds from the sponsorships will be donated to the CHIME Opioid Task Force, further underscoring Carahsoft's commitment to addressing pressing healthcare challenges.

Carahsoft's Robust Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft's healthcare technology portfolio comprises over 65 vendor partners. The firm offers solutions that enhance health delivery systems with data management, network security, and HIPAA-compliant software, among other services. Serving public sector organizations in various markets, Carahsoft delivers a wide range of IT solutions through an extensive network of resellers, systems integrators, and consultants.

The company encourages participation in ViVE 2024 and offers a discount code for registration. This event presents an excellent opportunity for healthcare professionals to learn about the latest technology solutions and contribute to the advancement of digital healthcare.