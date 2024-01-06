CAPTURA Project: A Beacon in Asia’s Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

The Capturing data on Antimicrobial resistance Patterns and Trends in Use in Regions of Asia (CAPTURA) project is a timely initiative, launched with the objective of addressing the burgeoning issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) within the Asian region. AMR is a global health challenge, with a compounding impact in LMICs due to the intersection of limited healthcare resources and high rates of infectious diseases.

The Dual Approach of CAPTURA

To augment the existing data on AMR and antimicrobial usage in the region, the CAPTURA project employs two main data streams: facility data and project metadata. Facility data involves the retrospective collection of data from healthcare facilities, providing a pivotal snapshot of the current situation. Complementing this is the project metadata which encompasses the information gathered to identify data sources and evaluate the quality of the data collected, ensuring the reliability and relevance of the insights generated.

The Importance of Local AMR Surveillance

The value of localized AMR surveillance is immeasurable, as it serves as a crucial tool for formulating tailored strategies to combat AMR. Understanding and addressing the needs for capacity building in local surveillance systems is a non-negotiable prerequisite for the effective enhancement of these systems. This focus on building surveillance capacity reflects the growing recognition that robust data and effective monitoring are the cornerstones of a successful strategy against AMR.

A Recent Study on AMR in China

As part of its work, the CAPTURA project discusses the prevalence of blaNDM-5 positive Enterobacteriaceae strains from ready-to-eat or minimally processed vegetables in Guangzhou, southern China. The study investigates the rapid dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes in various ecological niches, including humans, food-producing animals, fish, retail meat, companion animals, and the environment. The emergence and rapid spread of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) present a grave threat to public health, and continuous monitoring of CRE in fresh vegetables is paramount to safeguarding the health of food consumers, further underlining the need for projects like CAPTURA.