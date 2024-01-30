Capital Governorate's Pursuit of WHO 'Healthy City' Status: A March Towards Healthier Living

Every year on March 1, GCC Healthy City Week breathes life into communities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, marking a collective commitment to health and well-being. This year, the Capital Governorate is taking unprecedented strides towards achieving recognition as a 'Healthy Governorate' by the World Health Organization (WHO). The declaration, made by Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, signals a new chapter in the governorate's journey towards sustainable urban development and healthy living.

Aligning Health and Community

The Capital Governorate's plans for the GCC Healthy City Week align with its broader strategic objectives. The governorate is not simply looking to host a series of health-related events; it is aiming to foster a culture of health consciousness among its residents. The planned events, likely to encompass workshops, seminars, and activities, are designed to engage the community in various health-related programs and initiatives. The focus is on promoting health and wellness, targeting residents of all ages.

Striving for WHO Recognition

But beyond the events of GCC Healthy City Week, the Capital Governorate's ultimate goal is to meet the WHO standards for being designated as a 'Healthy City'. This involves creating environments that support health, specifically focusing on social, economic, and environmental factors. Achieving this status would position the Capital Governorate as a model for other cities in the GCC region, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development and health promotion.

The Impact of a Healthy City

The implications of securing WHO 'Healthy City' status are far-reaching. It's not just about the prestige that comes with the designation. It is about creating a healthier and more sustainable urban environment for the residents. It's about shaping a community that prioritizes health and wellness, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents. As the Capital Governorate gears up for GCC Healthy City Week, it is also preparing for a brighter, healthier future.