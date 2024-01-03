Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations

Capital Blue Cross, a prominent health insurer, has taken substantial steps to combat food insecurity in Berks and Schuylkill counties. The company recently donated a total of $15,000 to two local organizations, Hope Rescue Mission and Helping Harvest. These funds are slated to support crucial programs aimed at alleviating food scarcity in the region.

Significant Donations to Address Food Insecurity

The insurer generously donated $10,000 to Helping Harvest, a fresh food bank, and $5,000 to Hope Rescue Mission in Reading. The funds will enable these organizations to provide essential services to the vulnerable community members facing food scarcity. Specifically, the donations will support two critical programs: Hope Rescue Mission’s Healthy Meals/Healthy Lives and Helping Harvest’s Weekender Program.

Impacting Lives With Vital Programs

Healthy Meals/Healthy Lives offers three daily meals to those in need, with an emphasis on nutrition for the most at-risk individuals. On the other hand, the Weekender Program addresses childhood hunger by providing food-insecure schoolchildren with sustenance over the weekend, when they do not receive school meals. Serving over 4,000 children weekly, the program plays a vital role in their development and ability to learn.

Addressing the Scale of Food Insecurity

Susan Hubley, the vice president of corporate social responsibility at Capital Blue Cross, underscored the severity of the food insecurity problem in the state. She noted that nearly 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania are food insecure, including significant proportions in Berks and Schuylkill counties. The donations by Capital Blue Cross demonstrate a commitment to addressing this pressing issue.

Both Helping Harvest and Hope Rescue Mission expressed gratitude for the donations. They emphasized the positive impact on vulnerable community members, with the Weekender Program alone set to distribute over 125,000 bags of food this year. This significant contribution from Capital Blue Cross will undoubtedly enable these organizations to continue their essential work in the fight against food scarcity.