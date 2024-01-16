Capita Offers Innovative Solutions to Address British Army Staffing Crisis

Amid the ongoing staffing crisis in the British Army, Capita, the firm tasked with managing recruitment, has made a bold proposal: Relax certain medical and physical standards to attract more recruits. The suggestion, presented during a Commons defence select committee hearing, underscores the urgency of the situation, with Capita's Chief Operating Officer, Maria Mallet, leading the charge.

Shifting the Goalposts: A New Approach to Asthma and Allergies

In her address, Mallet discussed plans to lower the 'clear' period for asthma sufferers from the existing four years to two, even suggesting a further reduction to one year. This move, she believes, would open the door for many otherwise capable and willing individuals to serve. In addition, Capita has put forward a proposal to reduce the deferred period for hay fever sufferers, pending approval from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Recruiting the Unconventional: Tattooed Soldiers and Dermatitis Sufferers

Capita has not confined its efforts to respiratory issues. The firm has successfully brought in individuals with mild dermatitis, and is even considering candidates with visible tattoos. To aid this effort, a hardship fund has been created for those who may require tattoo removal.

The Challenge: Filling Key Roles

Even with these innovative measures, Capita has admitted to only filling 22% of key roles, and has recruited just over half of its annual target number. As the crisis deepens, the company remains committed to finding solutions. Richard Holroyd, Capita's chief executive of public service, has reiterated their dedication to resolving the issue, despite the challenges.

Political Support and the Path Forward

Capita's proposals have found support among MPs, including senior Tory MP Richard Drax, who expressed approval for the common-sense approach to allergies, even referencing the SAS founder's likely disregard for such issues. As the British Army continues to 'haemorrhage' more troops than it can recruit, solutions like those put forward by Capita may well be the lifeline needed to stem the tide.