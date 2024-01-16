Cape Verdean Doctors' Assembly to Discuss Key Medical Issues

In a significant step forward for medical professionals in Cape Verde, the Order of Cape Verdean Doctors (OMC) is all set to host its 18th ordinary general meeting on January 17th, 2024. The assembly coincides with National Doctors' Day, reinforcing the importance of the event. The meeting comes at a pivotal time, as it seeks to address a variety of critical issues that are currently impacting the medical profession in the country.

Revisiting the OMC Statute and the Medical Career

The agenda of the meeting includes a thorough discussion on the revision of the OMC statute and the medical career. The need for these revisions stems from the urgency to adapt to evolving circumstances in the medical field. This shows a clear intention of the OMC to keep up with modern medical practices and to ensure that its members are not left behind in the global medical landscape.

Evaluating Past Activities and Future Plans

Furthermore, the meeting will also involve the examination of the activities of the National Board of Directors (CDN) during the previous year. This retrospective assessment is crucial in identifying potential areas of improvement and rectifying any shortcomings. In addition, the assembly will witness the approval of the 2022 management account. This signifies the OMC's commitment to maintaining transparency in its operations and finances.

Charting the Course for 2024

One of the highlights of the upcoming meeting is the presentation of the activity plan for 2024 from the CDN and other bodies within the Cape Verdean Medical Association. This strategic document will set the direction for the OMC's actions in the coming year, with an emphasis on improving the overall state of the medical profession in Cape Verde.

As the meeting draws near, the anticipation among the members of the OMC is palpable. The event provides a unique platform for them to engage in vital discussions and contribute to the betterment of their profession. It embodies the spirit of unity, collaboration, and progress, reflecting the ethos of the OMC. As the medical fraternity eagerly awaits the outcomes of this meeting, the hope is that it will pave the way for a brighter future for doctors in Cape Verde.