Cape Verde Achieves Malaria-Free Status: A Beacon of Hope for Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized Cape Verde, an island nation off the coast of West Africa, as malaria-free. This laudable achievement comes after the country reported no instances of local malaria transmission for three consecutive years. Malaria, a disease caused by parasites transmitted through mosquito bites, has been a significant health concern in Africa, where a staggering 95% of the 580,000 global malaria deaths were reported in 2022.

A Rare Victory for Sub-Saharan Africa

The eradication of malaria in Cape Verde is a landmark accomplishment for sub-Saharan Africa, a region heavily burdened by the disease. This victory is the outcome of comprehensive efforts by health professionals, community workers, international partners, and a nation committed to improving public health. The Health Minister of Cape Verde underscored the importance of collective commitment and the tireless work of numerous individuals in achieving this major public health milestone.

A Beacon of Hope for African Nations

The success story of Cape Verde serves as a beacon of hope for other African nations striving to combat malaria. With no recorded cases since 2017, Cape Verde has become the fourth country in Africa and the 44th worldwide to eradicate malaria. The WHO lauded the country’s dedication and resilience, highlighting its systematic surveillance, mapping of mosquito breeding sites, and the implementation of vaccines, all of which contributed to this significant achievement.

Key Strategies for Malaria Elimination

The strategic plan for malaria elimination employed by Cape Verde from 2009 to 2013 focused on expanded diagnosis, early and effective treatment plans, and increased surveillance and reporting of all malaria cases. The country’s status as an archipelago also played a pivotal role in its success in containing and eliminating the disease. The certification of malaria elimination by WHO is granted when a country demonstrates credible evidence of interrupting indigenous transmission for at least three consecutive years and proves its capacity to prevent re-emergence of transmission.

Cape Verde’s success is a testament to the power of strategic public health planning, collaboration, and sustained effort. It is an inspiring example for other nations, demonstrating that with strong political will, effective policies, community engagement, and multisectoral collaboration, the goal of malaria elimination is realistically achievable.