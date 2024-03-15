Cantabrian Farmers Arrested for Alleged Livestock Disease Introduction

The Civil Guard has arrested two farmers and a truck driver from Cantabria as alleged responsible for introducing epizootic hemorrhagic disease into the livestock herds in the northern region of the Iberian Peninsula, causing an estimated economic loss of over 3 million euros in Cantabria alone.

Civil Guard Investigates Livestock Farm as Source of Disease Outbreak

According to the Civil Guard's investigation, which was reported in a press release, the epicenter of the disease would be a livestock farm in the Valle de Miera area in Cantabria, from where it spread across the border into France.

In January of last year, the owners of this livestock farm moved a significant number of cows to two grazing areas in Cáceres.

In July, already with the disease declared, they brought back around 200 cows to Cantabria without the required documentation for the movement of this livestock and the necessary notifications for entry into the autonomous community.

Carcasses Found in Cáceres Grazing Areas Amid Disease Probe

In the grazing areas of Cáceres, within the framework of the investigation named "Operation Rumia," carcasses of cattle were found. The Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard began the investigation when the mentioned animal disease was declared in Cantabria, after confirming that the spread pattern had been broken.

Specifically, a disease jump of over 350 kilometers was observed, a circumstance that "was not consistent with the usual propagation pattern," according to the investigators.