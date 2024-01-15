en English
Europe

Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Olympus Corporation have revealed a groundbreaking partnership to collaborate on Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems (EUS). The novel endeavor brings together Canon Medical’s prowess in developing and manufacturing diagnostic ultrasound systems for EUS, and Olympus’ expertise in sales and marketing.

Forging Ahead with Advanced EUS Equipment

The collaboration’s primary objective is to combine Canon’s Aplio i800 diagnostic ultrasound system with Olympus’ Ultrasound Endoscope. The goal is to provide the market with advanced EUS equipment capable of delivering high-quality image diagnoses. Canon Medical, with its more than a century-long history in the diagnostic imaging systems business, has a presence in over 150 countries. Its innovative ultrasound technologies, such as D-THI and SMI, are recognized worldwide.

Olympus: Elevating the Standard of Care

Olympus, on the other hand, has been instrumental in elevating the standard of care through early detection, diagnosis, and staging, and minimally invasive treatment. The company’s contributions to the medical field are numerous, with noteworthy achievements like developing the world’s first practical gastrocamera.

Improving Diagnosis and Facilitating Early Disease Detection

The joining of forces between these two industry powerhouses is expected to bring about significant qualitative improvements in the quality of images and diagnostic performance. This partnership, with its focus on minimally invasive treatment of EUS, is geared to facilitate early disease detection. The companies plan to initiate their global expansion starting in Japan and Europe.

Toshio Takiguchi, President and CEO of Canon Medical, and Frank Drewalowski, Executive Officer of Olympus, have expressed their companies’ unwavering commitment to enhancing medical care and delivering superior solutions to patients. This partnership signifies a step forward in the right direction, promising improved patient outcomes through technological advancements.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

