Cannes Lions Announces Health Sector Jury Presidents: Douaihy and Chan Take the Helm

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a paramount event in the marketing and creative industries, has unveiled its jury leads for the impending awards in the health sectors. The festival, which is set to take place from June 17 to 21 in Cannes, France, has announced that it is open for awards submissions until April 11, 2024.

The Pharma and Health & Wellness Jury Presidents

Collette Douaihy from Dentsu Health and Wendy Chan from Edelman have been appointed to helm the pharmaceutical and health and wellness juries respectively. Both Douaihy and Chan have made their marks as jurors at Cannes in the past, ensuring that their insight and expertise will be invaluable in their new roles.

Collette Douaihy's Journey

Collette Douaihy, currently the Global Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Health, has been an active participant in the Cannes Lions festival. She was a part of the pharmaceutical jury in 2022 and the health and wellness jury back in 2018. Her extensive experience and discernment in the field will be crucial in judging the creative and strategic efforts within the pharmaceutical category at the festival.

Wendy Chan's Path

Wendy Chan, the Health Creative Lead for Asia Pacific at Edelman, brings her experience from the pharmaceutical jury in the previous year to her new role. As the jury president for health and wellness, Chan will be instrumental in evaluating the entrants in the category, bringing her unique insights and understanding of the industry to the table.

Their appointments not only highlight the importance of experience and leadership in the judging process but also underscore the significance of the Cannes Lions festival as a platform that recognises and celebrates creativity and strategic thinking in the health sectors.