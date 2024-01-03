en English
Cannabis Consumption Could Enhance Exercise Enjoyment, University of Colorado Study Suggests

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Cannabis Consumption Could Enhance Exercise Enjoyment, University of Colorado Study Suggests

In a groundbreaking study conducted by the University of Colorado’s Center for Health and Addiction: Neuroscience, Genes and Environment (CU Change), researchers have discovered that consumption of cannabis, particularly strains rich in cannabidiol (CBD), prior to exercise could enhance positive mood and enjoyment. Published in Sports Medicine, the study involved 42 volunteer runners who took to the treadmill under the influence of either CBD or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Cannabis Use and Exercise: An Unanticipated Intersection

The results of the study were illuminating. Both groups of runners reported an increased sense of euphoria and enjoyment during exercise. However, those who consumed CBD experienced an even greater mood enhancement without the impairment associated with THC. In contrast, THC seemed to make the exercise feel more strenuous and was not found to enhance performance.

Implications for Sedentary Lifestyles

The study’s findings suggest that cannabis, specifically CBD, could potentially serve as a tool to encourage physical activity in individuals leading sedentary lifestyles. However, it’s essential to note the risks associated with cannabis use, such as dizziness and loss of balance.

Early Days, But a Promising Field

While the researchers emphasize that it’s too soon for broad recommendations, the potential for cannabis to aid in exercise motivation and enjoyment is worth exploring further. This study marks a significant step in understanding the interplay between cannabis use and exercise, and how it could potentially transform perceptions of physical fitness and well-being.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

