en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments

In a bold stride into 2024, the cannabis and psychedelic sectors are witnessing substantial progress. The week witnessed entrancing movements from various market players, extending from strategic international expansions to revealing financial results and successful clinical trials.

Village Farms International Taps into UK’s Cannabis Market

Village Farms International Inc., an industry titan, launched its premier cannabis brands, Pure Sunfarm and Original Fraser Valley Weed Company, in the United Kingdom. This marks the company’s fourth overseas venture into the medical cannabis market, leveraging its subsidiary Pure SunFarms. With this, the company exports its preferred Canadian grown cannabis products to a wider international audience, including the UK. This decisive move serves as a significant milestone for Village Farms, boosting its rapidly growing international sales segment.

Agrify Corporation’s Financial Results Reflect Positive Shift

The week also saw Agrify Corporation announce its Q3 2023 financial results. The company revealed a significant reduction in net loss, indicative of successful cost-cutting measures and an overall positive shift in performance. Although it reported a decrease in revenue, the significant reduction in net losses portrays a promising picture for the company’s future, even amidst liquidity concerns.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Strengthens Financial Management

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. fortified its financial management by securing a $25 million loan to bolster its ongoing operations and enhance its cash position. Additionally, the company welcomed a new CFO, Wes Getman, marking a strategic move to enhance the company’s financial management and stability.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. and Atai Life Sciences N.V. Drive Psychedelic Innovation

In the psychedelic sector, Awakn Life Sciences Corp. completed a promising Phase II a/b clinical trial aimed at treating Severe Alcohol Use Disorder. Concurrently, Atai Life Sciences N.V. invested a substantial $50 million in Beckley Psytech Limited to propel research on fast-acting medicines for neuropsychiatric conditions. These developments underscore the potential of the psychedelic industry for growth and innovation.

As these narratives unfold, it is clear that the cannabis and psychedelic sectors are on a trajectory of dynamic growth, showcasing their potential to revolutionize the global medical landscape.

0
Business Health United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Calliditas Therapeutics Triumphs with Over $100M Sales in Second Year
In a landmark business update for Q4 2023, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, a trailblazer in the commercial biopharmaceutical realm, has declared a triumphant financial year with product sales crossing the $100 million threshold. This announcement marks a significant accomplishment for the Stockholm-based firm, now in their second year of commercialization. TARPEYO Wins Full US Approval The
Calliditas Therapeutics Triumphs with Over $100M Sales in Second Year
Small-Cap Stocks Showcase Growth and Stability: Dorian, GigaCloud, and Zymeworks in Focus
5 mins ago
Small-Cap Stocks Showcase Growth and Stability: Dorian, GigaCloud, and Zymeworks in Focus
I RES Board Pleads for Rejection of Vision Capital's Proposed Resolutions
5 mins ago
I RES Board Pleads for Rejection of Vision Capital's Proposed Resolutions
Irish Hotel Market: A Year of Downturn, Resilience, and Sustainability
3 mins ago
Irish Hotel Market: A Year of Downturn, Resilience, and Sustainability
Fila Holdings Appoints Todd Klein as Global Brand President in Strategic Move
3 mins ago
Fila Holdings Appoints Todd Klein as Global Brand President in Strategic Move
CMC Markets Raises Full-Year Operating Income Forecast for 2024
4 mins ago
CMC Markets Raises Full-Year Operating Income Forecast for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
19 seconds
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
All-Ireland Semi-Final Stunner: Glen Overpowers Kilmacud Crokes
54 seconds
All-Ireland Semi-Final Stunner: Glen Overpowers Kilmacud Crokes
Heinrich Klaasen Bids Farewell to Red-Ball Cricket
1 min
Heinrich Klaasen Bids Farewell to Red-Ball Cricket
Hi Life Challenges Stereotypes in Feminine Hygiene with 'Flow Easy'
1 min
Hi Life Challenges Stereotypes in Feminine Hygiene with 'Flow Easy'
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
2 mins
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Petitions Supreme Court Over High Electricity Costs
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Petitions Supreme Court Over High Electricity Costs
New Orleans Saints' Playoff Dreams Dashed Despite Victory Over Falcons
2 mins
New Orleans Saints' Playoff Dreams Dashed Despite Victory Over Falcons
BSP Leader Mayawati Requests for Safer Party Office Due to Security Concerns
2 mins
BSP Leader Mayawati Requests for Safer Party Office Due to Security Concerns
Altercation and Playoff Elimination Overshadow Saints' Season
3 mins
Altercation and Playoff Elimination Overshadow Saints' Season
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
19 seconds
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app