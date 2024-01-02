en English
Health

Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has identified three female patients as carriers of Candida auris, a multidrug-resistant fungus. The discovery, which took place on December 17, 2023, began with a 59-year-old woman in the neurosurgical ward who, despite carrying the fungus, displayed no signs of infection. Subsequent contact tracing uncovered two additional carriers, aged 69 and 74, who were also asymptomatic. Currently, the patients have been isolated and are in stable condition according to the hospital.

QEH’s Response to Candida auris Detection

Following the detection, QEH has implemented enhanced infection control measures. These include a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the affected ward, increased patient and environmental screening, and the reinforcement of contact precautions and hand hygiene practices amongst staff and patients. The Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection have been informed of the situation.

Candida auris: An Urgent Global Health Threat

Recognized as an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida auris has been detected in other regions as well. Recently, the Department of Health and Senior Services in Missouri held a webinar to outline recommended actions following the detection of C. auris in the state. The webinar, along with a Health Alert providing additional information, has been posted on their official website. The department has encouraged individuals seeking more information to contact the HAI AR program.

Continued Vigilance and Response

QEH has pledged its commitment to stringent monitoring and coordination with relevant departments to effectively manage the Candida auris cases. It is part of a collective global effort to respond to the potential implications of the spread of this multidrug-resistant fungus, emphasizing the necessity of continued vigilance and robust infection control measures.

Health HongKong
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

