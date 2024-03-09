Cancer Survivor Gemma Hawley Inspires at Race for Life with Daughter After Miss Great Britain Finals

Gemma Hawley, a Coventry mother who has triumphed over cancer twice, is now set to lead the charge at Cancer Research UK's Race for Life. Having been the youngest in the UK to undergo a double mastectomy and later battling cervical cancer, Gemma's journey is nothing short of inspirational. With her 12-year-old daughter by her side, she is determined to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Advertisment

Gemma's battle with cancer began shortly after her 21st birthday, leading to a double mastectomy at 23 and a harrowing fight against cervical cancer at 37. Despite these challenges, Gemma has not only survived but thrived, going on to compete in the Miss Great Britain contest. Her participation aimed to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK, showcasing her resilience and dedication to the cause.

Race for Life: A Family Affair

Now cancer-free, Gemma is joining forces with her daughter, Macy, to participate in the Race for Life event on May 18 at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire. This event, crucial for funding cancer research, holds a special place in Gemma's heart. It symbolizes the importance of research that made her recovery possible and highlights the community's collective strength in battling this disease.

Gemma attributes her survival to the advancements in cancer treatment and is a passionate advocate for ongoing research. Her story is a testament to the progress made in cancer therapy and the critical need for continued funding. By participating in Race for Life, Gemma and Macy aim to inspire others and contribute to the vital research that saves lives every day.