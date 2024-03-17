Cancer Survivor and Bristol Lecturer to Run London Marathon for Charity

Dr. Yani Berdeni, a lecturer at the University of Bristol who overcame stage four cancer, is set to participate in the London Marathon to fundraise for others battling the disease. Diagnosed with lymphoma at 30 and after a grueling battle involving chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and a stem cell transplant, Dr. Berdeni is now leveraging his passion for running to support the blood cancer charity, Anthony Nolan. His personal journey from diagnosis to recovery underscores the profound impact of stem cell donors and the lifesaving potential they hold.

Dr. Berdeni's cancer journey began with a persistent cough, leading to a lymphoma diagnosis right before Christmas 2019. Despite initial treatments showing promise, a new, severe back pain revealed a large tumor pressing against his spine by summer 2020.

Facing a 50% success rate with a necessary stem cell transplant, Dr. Berdeni's resilience was tested to its limits. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the challenges, with isolation measures making his recovery even more daunting. Yet, through unwavering support and a successful treatment, he received the all-clear in July 2021.

From Recovery to Marathon

Dr. Berdeni's return to running was facilitated by 5k Your Way, a community initiative supporting cancer-impacted individuals in reclaiming their physical fitness. Now, aiming to conquer the London Marathon, Dr. Berdeni is not just running for personal accomplishment but to contribute to the fight against blood cancer.

His previous marathon attempt in 2013 ended just 800m from the finish line, adding a layer of unfinished business to this challenge. Supported by friends, family, and particularly his partner Ruby Hodgson, Dr. Berdeni's marathon participation is a testament to his journey of perseverance and hope.