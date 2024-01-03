Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal

In a significant nod to her relentless services to the scientific community and cancer patients, Dr. Shara Cohen, the founder and CEO of Cancer Care Parcel, has been conferred the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM). The accolade, a part of the New Year’s Honours list, acknowledges her voluntary contributions to women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and her unwavering support for cancer patients and their families.

From Barnet to Benefaction

Residing in Barnet, Dr. Cohen established Cancer Care Parcel with a vision to offer a platform for friends and family members to purchase carefully curated gifts for their loved ones grappling with cancer. The organization has since been a beacon of solace and practical aid for individuals embarking on the challenging voyage of cancer treatment.

Cancer Care Parcel: A Source of Support

The organization’s offerings range from chemotherapy care packages to mastectomy recovery kits, all designed to provide comfort and practical help. A spokesperson from Cancer Care Parcel praised Dr. Cohen’s leadership, which has steered the organization into becoming an invaluable resource for those battling cancer.

A Medal of Honour

The British Empire Medal is a recognition of Dr. Cohen’s significant impact on both the scientific community and the charitable sector. The Cancer Care Parcel team expressed its warm congratulations to Dr. Cohen for her much-deserved accolade, underlining her role as a true beacon of hope and support amidst the trials faced by cancer patients.