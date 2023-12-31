en English
Health

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:36 pm EST
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

In a year marred with unprecedented disruptions, England’s National Health Service (NHS) faced a significant setback, leading to the cancellation of essential hospital appointments for thousands of cancer patients. An analysis of data from 30 of the 124 main NHS trusts revealed that at least 2,000 patients with urgent cancer referrals experienced delays in their initial consultations with a specialist. Their appointments were not just postponed once but repeatedly, adding to the already mounting stress and anxiety.

Unsettling Numbers

Over the span of 12 months ending in March, the figures present a grim picture. A total of 33,403 patients had their first cancer pathway appointment canceled once, 4,496 faced cancellations twice, and a staggering 2,095 patients experienced three or more cancellations. Forty percent of the trusts that responded to the data request reported having to cancel appointments at least four times. This not only signifies the extent of the disruption but also points towards a systemic issue that needs immediate attention.

The Looming Crisis

Adding to the healthcare crisis is the impending six-day strike by junior doctors. This industrial action could potentially lead to the cancellation of about a third of operations at some trusts, further affecting the scheduling and provision of cancer care within the NHS. The strike action has significantly hampered efforts to reduce the waiting list for consultant-led elective care, with over 7.7 million people on the waiting list as of October.

Impact of Industrial Action

The cumulative impact of industrial action has made it unlikely for the NHS to achieve the target of eliminating 65-week waits for elective treatment by March 2024. Trusts are working hard to reduce the longest waits for operations despite the challenges posed by the strike. Since mid-December last year, 1.2 million appointments have been postponed or cancelled as a result of industrial action in the NHS, costing the health service £2 billion. The six-day walkout by junior doctors could lead to tens of thousands more cancelled appointments and a knock-on impact that will be felt for months.

Health United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

