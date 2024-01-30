Can Injury Prevention Programs Help Recreational Skiers Avoid ACL Injuries?

Recreational skiing, while a cherished winter pastime, carries an inherent risk of injuries, especially to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). According to estimates, approximately 120,000 recreational skiers sustain ACL injuries each year, abruptly bringing their skiing season to a halt. Despite the significant incidence of such injuries among skiing enthusiasts, preventive measures equivalent to those deployed in ball sports have not been widely implemented.

The Potential of Injury Prevention Programs

Research indicates that ACL injury prevention programs in ball sports have led to a significant decrease in injuries. Experts are of the opinion that similar programs could be beneficial for skiers as well. The unique body dynamics on the ski slopes generate specific injury risks, with three primary mechanisms leading to ACL tears.

While unexpected movements on the slopes cannot always be avoided, training programs can help mitigate the likelihood of these injuries. The focus of such training should be on core strength, jumping, squatting movements, and stabilization exercises.

Proven Success in Adolescent Competitive Skiers

Studies conducted on adolescent competitive skiers have borne witness to the effectiveness of such programs, with notable reductions in both traumatic and overuse injuries. The impact of these programs on middle-aged recreational skiers isn't as evident, but experts remain optimistic about their potential efficacy.

Advocacy for Prevention Training in Skiing

