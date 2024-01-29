Campbell, California: A Day Dedicated to Health and Community Engagement

A bustling day of community activities awaits Campbell, California's residents on Saturday, February 10, with the spotlight on health and wellness. A diverse range of events, from a blood donation drive to an expert-led interactive session on eating disorders, is lined up, reflecting the city's commitment to fostering community engagement and improving public health.

Bud For Blood: A Unique Blood Donation Drive

Cloud City Supply, in collaboration with Bud For Blood and the Stanford Blood Center, is set to host its second annual "Bud For Blood" blood drive, starting at 10 a.m. in the Roosevelt Room at the Campbell Community Center. The event aims to debunk the common misconception that cannabis use disqualifies individuals from donating blood. As a token of appreciation, each participant will receive a gift bag filled with offerings from local businesses.

Ask the Experts: A Virtual Session on Eating Disorders

Meanwhile, the Eating Disorders Resource Center is organizing an "Ask the Experts" virtual event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dr. Shelly Bar, a double-board certified physician in internal medicine and adolescent medicine, will be leading the session. She will bring her wealth of knowledge from her experience at Kaiser San Francisco and Stanford Medical Center, and her current position as a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University Medical School, to shed light on the complexities of eating disorders. Registration for the event is open online.

Campbell Valentine Fun Run/Walk: A Call for Volunteers

Adding a dash of fitness and fun to the day, the Campbell Valentine Fun Run/Walk is calling for volunteers. The event, which includes a 10K, 5K, and Kids' Dash, will kick off at 8:15 a.m. at Campbell Park. Volunteers aged 13 and above are needed to support the event in various capacities, such as assisting runners, managing water stations, and distributing medals. Interested individuals can obtain more information by contacting the provided phone number or visiting the official website.