Camp Lejeune’s Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice

Decades after their service at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, a multitude of former United States Marines and civilian personnel are enduring the devastating health impacts of the base’s contaminated water. The water supply stations were found to be tainted with harmful chemicals such as Trichloroethylene (TCE) and benzene, with TCE detected at levels significantly above safe limits.

Unforeseen Health Consequences

Trichloroethylene, a solvent used for degreasing metal equipment, and benzene were ingested unknowingly by thousands of servicemen and women along with the civilian personnel in the 1980s. The contamination has since been linked to a range of deadly illnesses including various forms of cancer, heart issues, scleroderma, Parkinson’s disease, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

One such victim is retired Marine Robert Hammond, who has reported severe health effects including kidney failure. Many like Hammond have emerged with similar stories of deteriorating health, painting a grim picture of the aftermath of the contamination.

A Struggle for Recognition and Justice

Despite the severity of the situation, there has been a notable lack of communication and outreach from the United States Marine Corps or the federal government to the affected individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged the issue, but simply advised those affected to consult their private physician – a response that many view as insufficient.

Meanwhile, survivors of the Camp Lejeune contamination have turned to social media to share information, express concerns, and stay connected. There is a shared sentiment among these survivors that public knowledge of the situation has been limited, and that the government may be downplaying the issue.

Legal Ramifications and Future Implications

Legal action over the tainted water at Camp Lejeune is taking shape and may see its first trials in 2024. Nearly 150,000 administrative claims and 1,500 lawsuits have been filed over the contamination, which could decide liability and damages for several types of cancer claims. However, the government is disputing whether these claims should go to trial before a jury.

These claims and lawsuits became possible in August 2022 when President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act, removing government immunity. The following year, 2023, marked the start of the litigation. The Navy and the U.S. Department of Justice announced an ‘elective option’, offering preset settlement amounts to people who suffered from specific diseases, based on the length of their exposure. As of December 19, 2023, the government had paid $1,450,000 to resolve six cases.

As the fight for justice continues, the survivors of the Camp Lejeune contamination serve as a stark reminder of the long-term effects of environmental neglect and the need for accountability from those responsible.