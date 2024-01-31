Camp Lejeune Study Links Increased Cancer Risk to Contamination

Camp Lejeune, a military base in North Carolina, has been linked to increased cancer risks among its residents and workers. A recent government study reveals that those living and working at the base between the mid-1970s and '80s have a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with certain types of cancers than those at a comparable base during the same period.
A Higher Risk
The study found that military personnel stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1975 and 1985 had at least a 20% higher risk for various types of cancers. The list includes some types of leukemia, lymphoma, lung, breast, throat, esophagus, and thyroid cancers. It is suspected that this higher risk is due to contaminated drinking water at the base.
The Path to Compensation
The results of this study could lead to an extension of the range of conditions eligible for government compensation for veterans and civilians associated with Camp Lejeune. Until now, the pursuit of claims for those impacted by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune has faced several legal challenges, including time limitations and the Feres doctrine.
Breaking Down Legal Barriers
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, part of the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, has removed previous legal hurdles, enabling the pursuit of claims. This Act allows for compensation claims related to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, offering a two-year window for those affected to file their claims.
The study not only supports the arguments made on behalf of people who fell ill after living and working at the base but may also help in litigation against the Marine Corps and the federal government for failing to protect the health of its personnel and for being slow to investigate the contamination.
New Cancers Linked
Significantly, the study reveals a connection to cancers not previously linked to the base's contamination. These include male breast cancer, myeloid cancers such as polycythemia vera, myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative syndromes, and cancers of the esophagus, larynx, thyroid, soft tissue, marginal B-cell lymphoma, and specific lung cancers.
While the research is considered significant, it is not definitive proof of the connection between tainted drinking water and the cancers. Nonetheless, it may contribute to arguments in litigation related to the issue and influence future compensation for health problems linked to Camp Lejeune water contamination.