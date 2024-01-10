Cameroon to Introduce Malaria Vaccine Amid High Child Mortality Rates

In a decisive move to combat the alarming child mortality rates in Cameroon, the country's Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, has announced the introduction of the Mosquirix RTS malaria vaccine on January 22, 2024. This development comes in the wake of the Ministry of Public Health's report stating that malaria is responsible for a staggering 70 percent of child mortality in the country.

Malaria poses a significant health challenge in Cameroon, being the cause of 70% of child deaths. This high mortality rate has necessitated a robust response, resulting in the decision to introduce the Mosquirix RTS malaria vaccine. The selected vaccine has been pre-qualified based on its quality, efficacy, and safety, making it a reliable weapon in the fight against the disease.

Vaccine Distribution and Availability

The malaria vaccine will be available at no cost in both public and private health facilities across 42 health districts in Cameroon. The country has already received its first consignment of 331,200 vaccine doses in November 2023, indicating readiness for a widespread vaccination program.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to combat malaria and reduce the high rates of morbidity and mortality among children in the country. The introduction of the vaccine is a critical milestone in Cameroon's health sector, with potential implications for other malaria-affected regions globally.