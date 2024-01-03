en English
Health

CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley

In a significant healthcare development, CAMC Health System and Vandalia Health have successfully integrated the Carl Larson Cancer Center into their network, post completion of the acquisition in December. The center, now renamed as CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley, has attained all necessary regulatory and governance approvals for the transition.

A Team of Dedicated Professionals

The Beckley-based cancer center is powered by a team of seasoned professionals, including three physicians and 11 advanced practice professionals. These specialists, along with the support staff, have been at the forefront of delivering top-notch oncology services for several years, since the center’s establishment in the mid-1980s.

Comprehensive Range of Services

As a part of CAMC Health System, the CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley offers an array of services encompassing hematology, oncology, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The center also provides both diagnostic laboratory and imaging services. Its fundamental treatment methods include chemotherapy and radiation therapy, supplemented with additional services such as superficial treatment units, high dose radiation brachytherapy, and 3-D treatments.

State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Services

The diagnostic services offered by the center are equipped with cutting-edge digital technology, providing services like CT scans, mammography, bone density tests, and radiographic X-rays. These facilities aim to ensure comprehensive care and accurate diagnosis for the patients.

Looking forward, CAMC Health System plans to collaborate with the existing professionals at the center to further expand services and increase the capacity for various procedures. The ultimate aim is to enhance the quality of healthcare and serve the community in a better way.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

