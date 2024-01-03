en English
Health

Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Recent research at the University of Cambridge has revealed startling insights into the psyche of today’s teenagers. Data from the Millennium Cohort Study, which has been tracking the lives of over 18,000 individuals born in the UK at the dawn of the 21st century, has revealed that a significant proportion of teenagers feel they are addicted to social media. The preliminary findings offer a deep dive into the digital habits of today’s youth and their relationship with online platforms.

Perceived Addiction among Teenagers

Graduate student Georgia Turner, leading the analysis, found an alarming statistic: 48% of 7,022 surveyed 17-year-olds reported a sense of addiction to social media. The figure is notably higher among girls, with 57% confessing to this perceived addiction, compared to 37% among boys. The data was collected over a period spanning January 2018 to March 2019.

Understanding the Social Media Phenomenon

Turner, however, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. She pointed out that while many teenagers feel they lack control over their social media usage, equating this feeling with addiction might oversimplify the issue. There are various factors at play resulting in these sentiments, such as compulsive checking of platforms, using social media as a coping mechanism for negative experiences, or societal perceptions of time wasted on these platforms.

Charting the Path Forward

Turner’s study aims to dissect these different paths leading to perceived addiction. By understanding these various pathways, interventions can be better tailored to address the issue. This suggests that a one-size-fits-all approach, such as addiction-model interventions, may not be effective for everyone. The study is currently in progress and is yet to undergo peer review or formal publication.

Turner’s research is particularly relevant in the current digital age, where social media platforms are under scrutiny for their impact on mental health, particularly among young users. The study’s findings serve as a clarion call for nuanced approaches to tackle perceived addiction to social media among teenagers, perhaps indicating a need for digital literacy programs that foster healthy online habits.

Health Social Issues United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

