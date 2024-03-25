Cambodia's PM Hun Manet Calls for United Front in TB Fight, Marks Progress on World Tuberculosis Day

On World Tuberculosis Day, Prime Minister Hun Manet has called upon ministries, institutions, and the Cambodian public to intensify efforts against tuberculosis (TB), a disease Cambodia has made significant strides in combating. Despite achieving a notable reduction in TB cases and deaths, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for continued vigilance and action to sustain and further these successes.

Remarkable Progress in TB Control

Over the past two decades, Cambodia has transformed from having some of the highest TB rates globally to a model of successful disease management. According to Prime Minister Hun Manet's statement, TB deaths in Cambodia have decreased by 45% from 42 deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 23 in 2022. Similarly, TB infections have seen a 45% reduction, from 579 cases per 100,000 individuals in 2000 to 320 in 2022. These achievements are attributed to the Kingdom's widespread adoption of the World Health Organisation's DOTS strategy, offering free TB treatment across the nation.

Challenges Remain Despite Successes

While celebrating these achievements, Prime Minister Hun Manet acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in the fight against TB. He underscored the importance of accelerating efforts to align with the Kingdom's sustainable development goals and the global commitment to end TB. The Prime Minister's call to action reflects a dedication to not only maintaining the progress made but also addressing the remaining hurdles in TB control and prevention.

A Call to Action

As World Tuberculosis Day prompts global reflection on the fight against TB, Prime Minister Hun Manet's message is clear: the battle is far from over. The significant progress made by Cambodia serves as both a model and a reminder of the importance of unity and sustained effort in overcoming public health challenges. By rallying the support of government bodies, healthcare institutions, and the public, Cambodia aims to continue its successful trajectory towards eliminating TB.

This achievement and ongoing commitment underscore Cambodia's role as a leader in public health innovation and collaboration, setting a precedent for TB control worldwide. As the country moves forward, the collective effort and determination of all stakeholders will be crucial in achieving the ultimate goal of ending tuberculosis.