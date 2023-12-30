en English
Cambodia

Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
On December 29, 2023, the Cambodian Ministry of Health announced the detection of 11 new cases of the Omicron JN.1 variant of COVID-19. This comes on the heels of four previously reported cases, bringing the total number of confirmed JN.1 cases in the country to 15. The National Referral Laboratory of the Institute of Public Health confirmed the cases through sequencing.

Community Transmission of Omicron JN.1

Despite the infected individuals exhibiting no severe symptoms and having no travel history abroad, the detection of the cases suggests community transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Omicron JN.1 variant as a Variant of Interest (VOI), a less serious classification than a Variant of Concern (VOC). Nevertheless, the Cambodian Ministry of Health is urging the public to remain vigilant.

Public Health Measures

The Ministry advises citizens to get vaccinated, including booster shots, and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. It has been proactive in providing updates on public health issues through various communication channels. These include a Telegram channel, Facebook page, the Department of Infectious Diseases, and the website www.cdcmoh.gov.kh. Additionally, a hotline number, 115, is available for further information.

The JN.1 Strain: A Global Overview

The JN.1 strain was first identified in the United States in September and is considered by the WHO a low-risk variant. Despite being deemed as ‘low risk’, some fatalities have occurred across various age groups. The variant carries numerous mutations not found in earlier versions of the virus and its swift transmission warrants caution. However, health experts globally agree that this variant has not caused a significant increase in morbidity or mortality.

Cambodia Health
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

