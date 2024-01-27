Cambodia Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor and Comedian Neay Sveth

In a heartbreaking announcement, singer Chan Makara confirmed the death of Neay Sveth, a beloved icon in Cambodia's entertainment industry, on January 27, 2024. The veteran actor and comedian, who had been receiving treatment for high blood pressure at the Cambodia-China Friendship Hospital, also known as Preah Kosomak Hospital, passed away due to deteriorating health conditions.

Neay Sveth's Health Struggles

Neay Sveth had been admitted to the hospital following a stroke. During his treatment, a deficiency in his blood cells was detected, requiring two blood transfusions. Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team, Sveth's health continued to decline, ultimately leading to his demise.

A Fond Farewell

Following his passing, Sveth's family arranged for his body to be taken to Borey Chan Sovann in the Kampol district of Phnom Penh. In keeping with tradition, a ceremony was held to bid a final farewell to the cherished actor, with his fans and loved ones in attendance.

Tribute to a Comedic Legend

Neay Sveth was a figure of great significance in the Cambodian entertainment world, known for his comedic performances that brought mirth and joy to countless audiences. His fan base extended far and wide, his comedic antics resonating deeply with people from various walks of life. His passing marks a significant loss to the world of entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and a void that will be hard to fill.