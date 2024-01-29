Cambodia Confronts Rising Bird Flu Scare as H5N1 Claims Second Life in a Week

In recent weeks, Cambodia has witnessed a disturbing surge in bird flu cases, with the H5N1 avian influenza virus claiming its second human life within a week. A two-year-old girl from the southeastern province of Prey Veng became the latest victim of this deadly virus, succumbing to its lethal grip on Monday. Her demise followed the death of a 50-year-old man from Svay Rieng province, a neighboring region, who fell ill to the virus just a day earlier.

Recurrence of Bird Flu in Cambodia

Earlier in February, the country reported its first bird flu casualty since 2014 when an 11-year-old girl lost her battle against the virus. Her father, who also contracted H5N1, managed to survive, marking a rare victory against this aggressive strain of influenza. These recent fatalities have sparked increasing worry over the spread of bird flu in Cambodia, as the country grapples with its third human fatality from the virus this year.

Unabated Spread of H5N1

Further stoking these concerns are the recent diagnoses of H5N1 bird flu in a 69-year-old man and a three-year-old boy. As the Ministry of Health scrambles to treat these patients and investigate instances of bird flu, the virus continues to pose a grave threat to the health of the people, particularly children. The Ministry has urged citizens to remain vigilant against bird flu, as the country battles this unrelenting epidemic.

The Ticking Time Bomb of a Health Crisis

The 69-year-old man from Siem Reap province in northwest Cambodia, who contracted the virus, was known to have raised 50-60 chickens before falling ill. These birds subsequently died about two weeks ago, further fueling fears of an impending outbreak. In a bid to prevent the virus from spreading, Tamiflu, an antiviral drug, was administered to those who had been in direct contact with the man. From 2003 to the present day, Cambodia has recorded 64 cases of human infection with H5N1 influenza, including 41 deaths. This escalating health crisis underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to contain the spread of bird flu.