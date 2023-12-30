en English
Cambodia

Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:10 am EST
As the earth tilts on its axis, bracing for yet another season of arid intensity, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health’s Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) has been proactive in issuing a public health advisory. The upcoming dry season of 2024 is anticipated to bring with it an inferno of temperatures, peaking at an extreme 41 degrees Celsius. In light of this, the public is being urged to take concerted health measures, with an acute emphasis on the more vulnerable populations – children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Preventive Measures

Health measures recommended by the CDC are practical and centered around maintaining a balance in body temperatures and fluid levels. The first, and perhaps the most crucial, is the intake of fluids – at least two liters of water daily. The public is also being advised to steer clear of beverages that trigger dehydration, such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and drinks high in sugar content.

Additional preventive steps include wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that reflects heat rather than absorbing it. Residents are also being advised to seek shade and reduce exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours. Frequent cold baths are also encouraged to help the body maintain a balanced internal temperature.

(Read Also: Cambodian Minister Directs Government Working Group to Engage with Communities)

Staying Informed

Beyond the physical precautions, the CDC has stressed upon the importance of staying informed. This includes regularly checking for updates from reliable weather forecasts and following health notifications issued by the authorities. Nuth Sambath, president of the Institute of Medicine, Biology and Agriculture at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, reinforces this message, highlighting the need for residents to adhere to official health guidance. He also cautioned against the spread and reliance on unverified health information which can potentially cause more harm than good.

(Read Also: Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia)

Anticipated Heat Patterns

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has forecasted a gradual escalation in temperatures from February to early May 2024. The peak heat is expected to bear down in April and May, making these months particularly critical for adhering to the advised preventive measures.

Cambodia Health Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

