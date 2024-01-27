Cambodia Awards Chinese Military Doctors: A Testament to Strong Bilateral Relations and Health Cooperation

In a recent ceremony held with due honor and dignity, Cambodia paid homage to four Chinese military doctors, bestowing upon them the 'Knight Class' medals. This accolade was in recognition of their significant contributions to enhancing the medical standards of the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital. The doctors, who were part of the 18th Chinese medical expert team from the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Naval Medical University, were concluding an impactful one-year mission in Cambodia.

Strengthening International Relations and Medical Cooperation

Lt. Gen. Moeung Ponlork from the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, who was present to award the medals, acknowledged the influential support from the Chinese PLA. He particularly stressed the PLA's role in bolstering the Cambodian-Chinese relations. This ceremony, therefore, served as not only recognition of exceptional medical service but also a testament to the comprehensive strategic partnership and robust friendship between the two nations.

A Boost for Cambodian Healthcare

China's medical assistance has played a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of the Cambodian medical staff. It has significantly improved the well-being of both military personnel and civilians in Cambodia. The importance of China's aid in developing human capital and updating medical equipment for the hospital's sustained growth was highlighted by Lt. Gen. Ly Sovann, the director of Preah Ket Mealea Hospital.

Continued Support and Future Prospects

Tang Hao, the defense attache of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, assured of the PLA's continued support. He expressed optimism about the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital gaining prestige not only in Cambodia but also in the ASEAN region. This partnership, thus, not only signifies the deep-rooted friendship between Cambodia and China but also holds immense potential for the future of healthcare in the region.